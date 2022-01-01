Go
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

Kneads is a small family run bakery, café, and flour mill in Westport, CT featuring freshly milled local flour using our New American Stone Mill. We produce 100% whole grain organic flour which can be found in our unique selection of fresh artisan breads and pastries baked on site daily.
Our cafe offers a quick, sit down service, as well as to-go breakfast and lunch options, served alongside Irving Farm Coffee and In Pursuit of Tea.
We strive to provide a casual, but memorable, eating experience and a place where family and friends can gather to satisfy their Kneads!

580 Riverside Ave

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos$14.00
braised brisket, scrambled eggs, queso fresco, cilantro
Yogurt and Granola$12.00
Migliorelli Farm apples, Norwalk honey
Bacon Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$11.00
sunnyside up egg, local cheddar, crispy shallots, mustard, croissant
Iced Latte$5.25
Drip
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$16.00
maple smoked gouda, CT apple compote, sourdough
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$11.00
fermented pepper mayo, hashbrown, scallions, whole wheat milk bun
Pain au Chocolat$5.00
Herbed Falafel Wrap$18.00
chickpea hummus, mesclun, lemon
Iced Drip Coffee$3.25
12oz/20oz Irving Farm 71 House Blend
Location

580 Riverside Ave

Westport CT

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
