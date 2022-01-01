Knickerbocker Cafe
Eat nice things everyday
35 Railroad Ave
Location
Westerly RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Surf Cantina
Hybrid Mexican Coastal Cuisine & Craft Cocktails boasting one of the largest Bars in Rhode Island.
Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery
Located in historic downtown Westerly, our tasting room is a place to unplug from daily life and connect with friends and family. We offer a variety of handcrafted ciders and wines made with apples exclusively sourced from our partners at Sunset Orchards in North Scituate, RI.
YaDi's Simply Delicious (New)
Come in and enjoy!
Knead Doughnuts - Westerly
Made from scratch daily. Fresh, local ingredients. Classic flavors mixed with fun, seasonal flavors.