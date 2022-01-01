Knife Steakhouse
Knife Steakhouse is Chef John Tesar's award winning modern Steakhouse. All ribeyes and strips are locally raised and dry aged in house for a minimum of 45 days and up to 240 days.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
6121 W Park Blvd • $$
6121 W Park Blvd
Plano TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
