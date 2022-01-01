Knightdale restaurants you'll love

Arepa is a type of food made of ground maize dough.

Llanera come with Steak, avocado, tomato, mozzarella cheese, tartara.

Domino come with black beans, shredded mozzarella cheese.

Reina Pepiada come with Signature chicken avocado salad.

Pelua come with Shredded Beef, Shredded Cheese, tartara.

Caprese come with Tomato, mozzarella cheese, Pesto.

Vegana com with Sweet Plantains, Avocado, dried tomato, black beans

