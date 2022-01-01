Knightdale restaurants you'll love
Must-try Knightdale restaurants
More about Craften Knightdale
Craften Knightdale
706 Money Court, Knightdale
|Popular items
|Alfredo Bowl
|$10.00
housemade creamy cheese sauce made with heavy whipping cream butter, salt, pepper, Parmesan and Romano cheese
|Chicken Wings (6 piece)
|$10.99
Plain with a side of any of our house dressings served with carrots and celery.
|Arepas (2)
|$12.00
Arepa is a type of food made of ground maize dough.
Llanera come with Steak, avocado, tomato, mozzarella cheese, tartara.
Domino come with black beans, shredded mozzarella cheese.
Reina Pepiada come with Signature chicken avocado salad.
Pelua come with Shredded Beef, Shredded Cheese, tartara.
Caprese come with Tomato, mozzarella cheese, Pesto.
Vegana com with Sweet Plantains, Avocado, dried tomato, black beans
More about Craften Concept Two
Craften Concept Two
706 Money Ct., Knightdale
More about Craften Concept Four
Craften Concept Four
706 Money Ct., Knightdale
More about Craften Concept One
Craften Concept One
706 Money Court, Knightdale
More about Craften Concept Three
Craften Concept Three
706 Money Ct., Knightdale