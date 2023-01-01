Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Knightdale
/
Knightdale
/
Pies
Knightdale restaurants that serve pies
PRIME BARBECUE
403 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale
No reviews yet
Mini Southern Pecan Pie
$5.00
Mini Chocolate Chess Pie
$5.00
More about PRIME BARBECUE
Craften Knightdale
706 Money Court, Knightdale
No reviews yet
Lemon Chess Pie
$8.00
Classic Chess Pie
$8.00
Chocolate Chess Pie
$8.00
More about Craften Knightdale
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(87 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
