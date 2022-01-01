Go
Knighthawk Bistro

Hours:
Monday through Sunday 11 am - 3 pm

28392 N, Ballard Dr



Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chicken breast with smoked bacon, fire roasted poblanos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun
Chili$6.00
Served with cheddar cheese on top
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing
Knighthawk$18.00
Pork shoulder, fresh over easy farm egg, Whipped herb cream cheese with home grown pickles.
Cubano$15.00
Grilled ham off the bone, swiss cheese, smoked pork belly, pickles, dijonnaise on a soft hoagie roll
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, parmesan
and Caesar dressing.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grill Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, black beans, cheddar and chipotle aioli.
Patty Melt$15.00
Swiss cheese, caramelized onion and
Thousand Island dressing served on a marble rye bread.
Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg and avocado
The Classic Burger$15.00
Brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and cheddar cheese
Location

Lake Forest IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
