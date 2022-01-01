Go
Knights of Columbus St. Joan of Arc

Come in and enjoy!

10700 Liberty Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Piece Fish Dinner - Curbside TO GO 5:15pm$15.00
Curbside TO GO – please choose CURBSIDE during checkout and enter your mobile number. Two 6-8oz piece of freshly prepared Pollock and 3 sides.
2 Piece Fish Dinner - Curbside TO GO 5pm$15.00
Curbside TO GO – please choose CURBSIDE during checkout and enter your mobile number. Two 6-8oz piece of freshly prepared Pollock and 3 sides.
2 Piece Fish Dinner - 6pm Dine In$15.00
This is a Dine In meal. At checkout do NOT choose curbside. Two 6-8oz pieces of freshly prepared Pollock and 3 sides.
1 Piece Fish Dinner - 5pm Dine In$12.00
This is a Dine In meal. At checkout do NOT choose curbside. One 6-8oz piece of freshly prepared Pollock and 2 sides.
2 Piece Fish Dinner - 5:30pm Dine In$15.00
This is a Dine In meal. At checkout do NOT choose curbside. Two 6-8oz pieces of freshly prepared Pollock and 3 sides.
2 Piece Fish Dinner - Curbside TO GO 6pm$15.00
Curbside TO GO – please choose CURBSIDE during checkout and enter your mobile number. Two 6-8oz piece of freshly prepared Pollock and 3 sides.
1 Piece Fish Dinner - Curbside TO GO 5pm$12.00
Curbside TO GO – please choose CURBSIDE during checkout and enter your mobile number. One 6-8oz piece of freshly prepared Pollock and 2 sides.
2 Piece Fish Dinner - 5pm Dine In$15.00
This is a Dine In meal. At checkout do NOT choose curbside. Two 6-8oz pieces of freshly prepared Pollock and 3 sides.
2 Piece Fish Dinner - Curbside TO GO 5:30pm$15.00
Curbside TO GO – please choose CURBSIDE during checkout and enter your mobile number. Two 6-8oz piece of freshly prepared Pollock and 3 sides.
Cheesecake: Chocolate Truffle$4.00
A rich chocolate cheesecake baked on top of a chocolate cookie crust. Handmade with natural ingredients and featuring top quality Belgian chocolate, it’s like biting into an elegant truffle.
Location

Powell OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
