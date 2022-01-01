Knockabout Burgers

Go
HAMBURGERS

3200 N. Pecos Street

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

The Knockabout BEEF Burger$14.50
1/3 lb beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles and Knockabout fry sauce on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Mushroom Truffle BEEF Burger$15.00
1/3 lb beef patty, mushrooms, black truffle oil, lettuce, tomato, provolone and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
Smiley Tenders Basket$14.50
3 chicken breast tenders, sliced dill pickles, plain fries & choice of 2 dipping sauces: ranch, Knockabout sauce or honey mustard
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
Basket of Garlic Parmesan Fries$6.50
Served with Knockabout Sauce and ketchup
Brunch BEEF Burger$15.00
1/3 lb beef patty, bacon, pasture raised sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato and Knockabout fry sauce on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Chorizo Queso BEEF Burger$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty topped with Polidori's chorizo, housemade chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, housemade queso & housemade guacamole on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
KA Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Chicken breast tenders, Knockabout fry sauce, sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
Smiley Meal$14.00
1/3 lb Cheeseburger with dbl American cheese, pickles, onions, mayo & Knockabout fry sauce on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3200 N. Pecos Street

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

