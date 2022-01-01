- Home
Knockout Melts
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
3412 Pennsylvania Ave
Dubuque, IA 52002-5134
Menu
Popular Items
Choose your bread, protein, cheese, and any toppings. Get creative!
Hot and cheesy hashbrowns baked to perfection.
Signature Melts
Gooey layers of cheddar cheese grilled to perfection. The original grilled cheese! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Melty provolone cheese with juicy shredded chicken, topped with sweet pineapple, tangy green apple, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Tasty, crispy bacon layered between slices of melted cheddar cheese. A bacon lover's delight. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Grilled slices of lean ham with your choice of swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella, or provolone cheese. She's not damned, she's Queen of the Hammed! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Tender shredded beef pot roast, sandwiched between layers of gooey pepper jack cheese. A beef lovers delight. Click "Add to cart" to order as described.
Tender pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and pile high with mac-n-cheese. All grilled to perfection on our signature panini bread. You may need a nap after this one. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Slices of seasoned ripe tomatoes nestled in a double lay of gooey mozzarella cheese. Add spinach or other veggies if you like. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Sliced turkey, crisp bacon, shredded lettuce, seasoned tomatoes on a bed of gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with house made garlic aoili. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Tender shredded chicken topped with sweet thai chili sauce, and spinach, on pepper jack cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
She's Italian! Ham, pepperoni, and salami on provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing. Mama Mia! Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
So much going on in this one - and absolutely delicious. Layers of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, juicy shredded chicken, crisp bacon, tangy green apple slices, all topped with our house made raspberry chipotle sauce. Amazing. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Juicy shredded chicken, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with jalapenos and spicy buffalo sauce all on cajun seasoned bread. Hell hath no fury ..... as this sandwich.
Our Best Seller! Layers of gooey cheddar cheese with juicy shredded chicken and crisp bacon. Served with a side of our famous spicy sriracha ranch sauce for dipping. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Our version of the Cuban sandwich - juicy pulled pork, lean ham, topped with pickles and mustard on swiss cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Our juicy shredded chicken topped with seasoned tomatoes and house made spinach spread, on melted provolone cheese. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
Build Your Own
Choose your bread, protein, cheese, and any toppings. Get creative!
The Combo
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Grilled slices of lean ham with your choice of swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella, or provolone cheese. She's not damned, she's Queen of the Hammed!
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our juicy shredded chicken topped with seasoned tomatoes and house made spinach spread, on melted provolone cheese.
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our version of the Cuban sandwich - juicy pulled pork, lean ham, topped with pickles and mustard on swiss cheese.
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Our delicious Turkey BLT. Tender turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on mozzarella cheese. Topped with garlic aioli.
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Melty provolone cheese with juicy shredded chicken, topped with sweet pineapple, tangy green apple, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Tasty, crispy bacon layered between slices of melted cheddar cheese. A bacon lover's delight.
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. So much going on in this one - and absolutely delicious. Layers of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, juicy shredded chicken, crisp bacon, tangy green apple slices, all topped with our house made raspberry chipotle sauce. Amazing.
Our Best Seller! 1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Layers of gooey cheddar cheese with juicy shredded chicken and crisp bacon. Served with a side of our famous spicy sriracha ranch sauce for dipping.
Get creative! 1/2 sandwich, choice of side.
1/2 sandwich and choice of side. Tender pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and pile high with mac-n-cheese. All grilled to perfection on our signature panini bread. You may need a nap after this one. Click "Add to Cart" to order as described.
1/2 sandwich and choice of side. Juicy shredded chicken, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, topped with jalapenos and spicy buffalo sauce all on cajun seasoned bread. Hell hath no fury ..... as this sandwich.
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Slices of seasoned ripe tomatoes nestled in a double lay of gooey mozzarella cheese. Add spinach or other veggies if you like.
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. She's Italian! Ham, pepperoni, and salami on provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing. Mama Mia!
1/2 sandwich, choice of side. Tender shredded beef pot roast, sandwiched between layers of gooey pepper jack cheese. A beef lovers delight.
Snack Pack
1/2 sandwich with chips & drink
Kids Meal
1/2 grilled cheese OR mac 'n cheese, chips or applesauce, soda, water, or juice box.
Drinks
Fountain soda. Coke products including Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange Fanta, Lemonade. Also sweetened and unsweetened tea, raspberry tea.
Fountain soda. Coke products including Coke, Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Orange Fanta, Lemonade. Also sweetened and unsweetened tea, raspberry tea.
Mac N Cheese
Shell noodles with our house made cheddar cheese sauce. Simply delicious.
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with diced tomatoes, spinach, chopped red onion and feta cheese. Sure to make you and Sara smile.
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions. Brandy, you're a fine girl...
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with shredded chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch and buffalo sauce.
Build Your Own Mac! Choose a protein, (or just noodles), and add up to 3 toppings.
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with diced ham, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapenos.
Shell noodles, house made creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with shredded chicken, crispy bacon and spicy sriracha ranch.
Sides
House made, elbow macaroni, celery, onion, and green peppers in a mustard & mayo mix.
Shell noodles smothered in creamy cheddar cheese sauce.
Sides
House made, chopped red potatoes, celery, green onions, and dill in a delicious mix of mayo & sour cream.
Fresh crisp lettuce mix topped with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
Hot and cheesy hashbrowns baked to perfection.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
3412 Pennsylvania Ave, Dubuque IA 52002-5134
Gallery
