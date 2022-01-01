Go
Knolla's Pizza Maize

Family owned and operated pizza restaurants since 1981. Dine in, carry out and curbside. Door Dash delivery. Pizza dough made daily. Popular New York style and Chicago Pan crust. Sandwiches, appetizers, salads and desserts. Simply the best!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

4041 N Maize Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$5.60
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
Slice & Salad$9.00
New York slice with your choice of up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with dressing on the side and 16 oz drink. Upgrade to a house salad available for extra charge.
Cheesy Bread$8.65
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 13 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch
Bread Stix$5.10
Six hand cut bread stix, hot out of the oven. Made fresh daily from our New York Dough. Served with your choice of Knolla's famous Chicago Marinara sauce or Famous Ranch.
Bread Stix w/ Cheese$6.10
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven!
Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
Medium- NY Style$13.30
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
Giant- NY Style$19.20
18 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
Dressings$0.50
Choose from our Famous Ranch, creamy Italian, fat free ranch, raspberry vinaigrette,balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, Dorothy Lynch French, lite italian, thousand island, caesar, or honey mustard
Large- NY Style$16.00
15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
Lg. The Works- NY Style$20.50
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4041 N Maize Rd

Maize KS

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

