Knolla's Pizza Maize
Family owned and operated pizza restaurants since 1981. Dine in, carry out and curbside. Door Dash delivery. Pizza dough made daily. Popular New York style and Chicago Pan crust. Sandwiches, appetizers, salads and desserts. Simply the best!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
4041 N Maize Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4041 N Maize Rd
Maize KS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chick N Max
Legendary Sandwiches - Almond Smoked Chicken - Hand Breaded Tenders
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria
At Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria, we serve up the best local brick oven pizza made fresh with high-quality ingredients and a robust flavor. Enjoy our unique pies with the perfect combination of wine & beer. Whether you're hanging out in our dining room or ordering for delivery, one bite and you'll taste the distinct flavor of Avivo!
The Humidor Cocktail Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
The Angry Elephant
Come in and enjoy!