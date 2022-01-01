Knolla's Pizza Cafe
Locally owned and operated pizzeria. Dine out and take out. New York style and Chicago Pan crust dough made fresh daily. Voted Wichita's favorite pizza, 8 years running. Simply the best!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
7343 W Central Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7343 W Central Ave
Wichita KS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bionic Burger
Good old fashioned burgers & fresh cut fries! Locally & Family owned since 1977.
The Angry Elephant
Come in and enjoy!
The Humidor Cocktail Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
BIG ARBOR- Restaurant and Venue
The Restaurant Wichita Deserves.
We hand grind beautiful marbled Chuck Steak into the best burgers. We hand slice all our deli meats and cheeses. Every house sauce is a secret recipe and made daily with Fresh ingredients. You will smell, taste and feel the difference. Clean, fast, and fun food for the whole neighborhood! Burgers, Sandwiches and Tacos.
Dining room, Venue and Patio coming soon!!! Please contact us for private venue booking, weddings, birthdays or to book live Music!