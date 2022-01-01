Knolla's Pizza Cafe

BIG ARBOR- Restaurant and Venue

No reviews yet

The Restaurant Wichita Deserves.

We hand grind beautiful marbled Chuck Steak into the best burgers. We hand slice all our deli meats and cheeses. Every house sauce is a secret recipe and made daily with Fresh ingredients. You will smell, taste and feel the difference. Clean, fast, and fun food for the whole neighborhood! Burgers, Sandwiches and Tacos.

Dining room, Venue and Patio coming soon!!! Please contact us for private venue booking, weddings, birthdays or to book live Music!

