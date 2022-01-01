Go
Knolla's Pizza Cafe

Locally owned and operated pizzeria. Dine out and take out. New York style and Chicago Pan crust dough made fresh daily. Voted Wichita's favorite pizza, 8 years running. Simply the best!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

7343 W Central Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)

Popular Items

Large- NY Style$14.50
15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
Lg. The Works- NY Style$20.50
pepperoni, pork and Italian sausage, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
Bread Stix$5.10
Six hand cut bread stix, hot out of the oven. Made fresh daily from our New York Dough. Served with your choice of Knolla's famous Chicago Marinara sauce or Famous Ranch.
Bread Stix w/ Cheese$6.10
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven!
Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
Small - NY Style$6.75
9 inch pizza cut into 6 slices
Cheesy Bread$8.65
14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made with New York dough cut in squares. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Comes with 2 sides of Ranch or Marina. Additional charge for extra sauce
Dressings$0.50
Choose from our Famous Ranch, creamy Italian, fat free ranch, raspberry vinaigrette,balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, Dorothy Lynch French, lite italian, thousand island, caesar, or honey mustard
House Salad$5.60
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
Medium- NY Style$12.30
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
Slice & Salad$9.00
New York slice with your choice of up to 5 toppings. Served with a tossed salad with dressing on the side and 16 oz drink. Upgrade to a house salad available for extra charge.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7343 W Central Ave

Wichita KS

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
