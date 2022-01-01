Go
Knolla's Pizza

Come in and enjoy! Knolla's has a family friendly atmosphere. We have a game room for kids. We pride ourselves on Excellent product and service.

7732 E Central Ave.

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$9.00
CHEESY BREAD (cut in squares) 14 inch extra thin hand pressed, made fresh daily New York Dough. Topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses with sprinkles of garlic salt. Served with Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Knolla's famous Ranch
NY Giant$15.00
18 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
Dressings$0.75
Choose from our Famous Ranch, creamy Italian, fat free ranch, raspberry vinaigrette,balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, Dorothy Lynch French, lite italian, thousand island, caesar, or honey mustard
NY Lg. The Works
NY Small$5.00
9 inch pizza cut into 6 slices
House Salad$5.50
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, egg, cucumbers, broccoli, red onion, pickled okra, cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and bacon. choice of dressing on the side.
Bread Stix w/ Cheese$6.10
Six hand cut breadstix, made every day out of New York Dough. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Hot out of the oven!
Served with your choice of Chicago Pan marinara sauce or Famous Ranch Dressing.
Breadstix$5.10
NY Large$12.00
15 inch pizza cut into 12 slices
NY Medium$10.00
12 inch pizza cut into 8 slices
Location

7732 E Central Ave.

Wichita KS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
