Knolls Long Beach
Family friendly full service restaurant with a full bar , 24 beers on draft and a 70 plus item menu. knolls provides a fun California casual dining experience. Delicious food , great friends and good times.
4354 Atlantic Avenue
Location
4354 Atlantic Avenue
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Johnny Rebs' True South
Come on in and enjoy!
Wood & Salt Tavern
Wood & Salt Tavern is your local neighborhood restaurant specializing in homemade pasta, shareable appetizer, fish, seafood & meats from our wood-fired grill.
Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden
Rasselbock, your family and dog-friendly German Restaurant & Beer Garden in Bixby Knolls.
Lola's
Come on in and enjoy!