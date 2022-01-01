Knolls Long Beach

Go
Family friendly full service restaurant with a full bar , 24 beers on draft and a 70 plus item menu. knolls provides a fun California casual dining experience. Delicious food , great friends and good times.

4354 Atlantic Avenue

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Johnny Rebs' True South

Wood & Salt Tavern

Wood & Salt Tavern is your local neighborhood restaurant specializing in homemade pasta, shareable appetizer, fish, seafood & meats from our wood-fired grill.

Rasselbock Kitchen & Beer Garden

Rasselbock, your family and dog-friendly German Restaurant & Beer Garden in Bixby Knolls.

Lola's

