Knot Norm's
To Go & Eatery
401.619.7220
catering@knotnorms.com
515 Thames St.
Popular Items
Location
515 Thames St.
Newport RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
O'Brien's Pub, Newport
O’Brien’s Pub is located in the fifth ward district of Newport, Rhode Island and has been operated continuously since 1945. Join us for a classic mudslide or over-stuffed lobster roll inside or on our outdoor patio!
Midtown Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Annies
Come in and enjoy!
Sardella's Restaurant & Imbriglio's Pizzeria Napoletana
Founded in 1980 by former Newport Mayor Richard Sardella, specializes in Northern and Southern Italian cuisine. Enjoy!