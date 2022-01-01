Knot Norm's

Go
Popular Items

Fried Chicken Wings (6)$15.00
Six jumbo fried chicken wings with togarashi hot oil, garlic, cilantro and lime.
Fried Mahi Bowl$18.00
Fried mahi with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served over sushi rice and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.
Steak and Cheese Roll$14.50
Shaved steak with house-made cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, and shishito peppers. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.
Copps Island Roll$20.00
Fried Copps Island oysters served with tartar sauce, dill, little gem lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.
Fried Chicken Roll$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, pickled cucumbers, pickled daikon, and togarashi aioli. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.
Grilled Cheese$7.50
Served with a side of fries.
Lobster Roll$38.00
Hot lobster steamed and poached in house-made lobster butter. Topped with micro celery and lemon juice. Served on our signature toasted New England bun with a side of Cape Cod potato chips and house-made slaw.
Fish Tacos Entre$14.00
Two (2) fried mahi tacos with grilled pineapple and house-made slaw. Served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and togarashi aioli.
French Fries$5.00
Crispy fries with a side of yuzu aioli sauce.
Clam Chowder$8.00
House-made New England clam chowder.
Location

515 Thames St.

Newport RI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
