Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

Established in 2019, Knotty Barrel Rancho Penasquitos is a family and dog friendly bar and restaurant where you will always feel at home. Enjoy our locally-sourced food menu with a twist, a wide array of domestic, imported and local craft beers as well as a full bar.
In addition to 4,000 square feet of interior dining space is our 2,000 square foot outdoor patio complete with fire pits and plenty of space. Featuring daily specials, weekend brunch and a kids menu – Knotty Barrel is the perfect spot for any occasion.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

13211 black mountain rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)

Popular Items

Barrel Burger$16.95
Wagyu Beef Patty, Blue Cheese Compound Butter, Truffle Aioli, Bacon Jam, Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Muenster, Toasted Brioche Bun, Fries. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Wings$15.95
Your choice of Traditional Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili, or Dry Rub.
Served with buttermilk ranch.
Caesar$9.95
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, bacon, served Parmesan, garlic Parmesan croutons and Caesar dressing.
Steak Sandwich$17.95
Hand Cut Top sirloin (cooked medium), Muenster Cheese - Herb Aioli - Caramelized Onion - Grilled Mushroom - Baguette - Fries
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Bavarian Pretzel$11.95
German Pretzel, Knotty Brewing Blonde Beer Cheese, Knotty Brewing Pale Beer Mustard . Knotty favorite.
Knotty Burger$13.95
Our Knotty Tri-Blend Burger Patty, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red onions, Choice of cheese, Toasted brioche bun . Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries. A Knotty favorite. "Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids patty, American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Chicken Piccata Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, shaved Parmesan, picatta spread, baguette and fries. A Knotty favorite.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer battered cod, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries and house-made tartar sauce.
"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
BBQ Pulled Pork$13.95
House Braised BBQ Pulled Pork, Beer Infused BBQ Sauce, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Mustard Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun, Served with Regular Natural Cut Fries,"Knotty it Up" by Substituting Rosemary Tater Tots, Truffle Parm Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries for only $2. (Other Substitutions also available)
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

13211 black mountain rd

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
