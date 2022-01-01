Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
Established in 2019, Knotty Barrel Rancho Penasquitos is a family and dog friendly bar and restaurant where you will always feel at home. Enjoy our locally-sourced food menu with a twist, a wide array of domestic, imported and local craft beers as well as a full bar.
In addition to 4,000 square feet of interior dining space is our 2,000 square foot outdoor patio complete with fire pits and plenty of space. Featuring daily specials, weekend brunch and a kids menu – Knotty Barrel is the perfect spot for any occasion.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
13211 black mountain rd • $$
13211 black mountain rd
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
