Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street

Popular Items

Chicken Flautas$12.95
Tinga Chicken, Flour Tortillas, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Mexican Creme. Served with El Pato Red Sauce
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$15.95
Oven Roasted Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro
Italian Beef$17.95
Braised Short Rib, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Giardiniera Vegetables, Toasted Baguette. Severed with Spicy Au Jus for Dipping & Fries
Knotty Burger$15.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun. Severed with Fries
BLT&A$14.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Oven-Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Lemon Thyme Mayo, Toasted Brioche Bread. Severed with House-Cut Potato Chips
Mac & Cheese$16.95
English Cheddar, Pasta Shells, English Peas, & Topped with House Made Bread Crumbs
Chicken Sarnie$16.50
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Oven-Dried Tomato Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Toasted Brioche Bun. Severed with Fries
Tuna Melt$15.95
Albacore Tuna, Pepperoncini, English Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Sourdough Bread. Served with House-Cut Potato Chips
Hot Chicken$16.50
Spicy Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle Chips, Sriracha Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Toasted Brioche Bun. Severed with Fries
BEYOND Burger$16.95
Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Choice of Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun. Severed with Fries.
Location

844 Market Street

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:10 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:10 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:10 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:10 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:10 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:10 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:10 am
