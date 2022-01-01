Go
A map showing the location of Knowledge PerkView gallery

Knowledge Perk

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

900 Crossroads Plaza

Tega Cay, SC 29708

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Small Iced Americano$4.35
Lunch Empanada$5.95
CinnaSwirl$4.95
Large ICED Latte$5.50
Large Cold Brew$5.45
Large Chai Tea Latte$4.85
Breakfast Empanada$4.95
Large Toffee Crunch Latte$5.50
Small Latte$4.50
Large Vanilla Lavender Latte$5.50
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

900 Crossroads Plaza, Tega Cay SC 29708

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Craft - Fort Mill
orange starNo Reviews
Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Pho & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107 Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express
orange star4.7 • 181
1157 stonecrest blvd Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Inizio Fort Mill
orange starNo Reviews
816 Brayden Parkway Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Duck Gastropub
orange starNo Reviews
993 Market Street Fort MIll, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Blacow Burger
orange star4.6 • 3,600
1646 SC-160 Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tega Cay

Empire Pizza
orange star4.7 • 6,155
1218 Rosemont Dr Fort Mill, SC 29707
View restaurantnext
Blacow Burger
orange star4.6 • 3,600
1646 SC-160 Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice
orange star4.8 • 668
1329 Broadcloth St Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Spice Asian Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 638
251 Textile Way Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Small Bar
orange star4.6 • 275
3415 HWY 51 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Knowledge Perk

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston