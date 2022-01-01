Go
Knox Pizza and Tap

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

100 Knox ct • $$

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

20" Build your own$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
1 lb Wings$15.99
Side Ranch$0.75
Garlic Cheese bread$5.49
Knox Salad$8.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Mozz Cheese, Black Olives, Wh. Onion, Tomato
Mozzarella sticks$6.99
Comes with Pizza Sauce
1/2 lb Wings$7.99
The Barnum$22.99
Pepperoni, Jalapeno, & Pineapple
Pizza by the Slice$3.00
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
1/2 & 1/2 20" Build your own$17.99
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 Knox ct

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
