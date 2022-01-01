Knoxville bakeries you'll love
More about Old Mill Bread Company
Old Mill Bread Company
432 N Cedar Bluff Road, KNOXVILLE
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Raisin Walnut
|$6.35
|Montana Sourdough
|$5.99
|Sandwich and Soup
|$8.49
More about Wild Love Bakehouse
Wild Love Bakehouse
1625 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Pain au Chocolat
|$4.50
Our classic all butter croissant with rich Valhrona Chocolate.
Contains: Chocolate, Dairy, Eggs (Egg Wash), Wheat
|Blueberry Apricot Hand Tart
|$4.00
Flaky pie dough filled with delicious blueberries, and apricot preserves
|Morning Bun
|$4.50
Classic croissant dough rolled and tossed in sugar and warm spices
More about Paysan Bread & Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Paysan Bread & Bagels
804 Tyson St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Dozen Bagels
|$18.00
12 bagels of your choice of Plain, Salt&Pepper, Asiago, Cinnamon, Sesame, and Everything
|Sun Dried Turkey Melt
|$10.00
Try our new special! Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, pesto Mayo (yum), red onion, and spinach on your choice of bagel....make your dreams come true!
|Canelé
|$2.00