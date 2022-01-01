Knoxville bakeries you'll love

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Knoxville

Old Mill Bread Company image

 

Old Mill Bread Company

432 N Cedar Bluff Road, KNOXVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Raisin Walnut$6.35
Montana Sourdough$5.99
Sandwich and Soup$8.49
More about Old Mill Bread Company
Wild Love Bakehouse image

 

Wild Love Bakehouse

1625 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pain au Chocolat$4.50
Our classic all butter croissant with rich Valhrona Chocolate.
Contains: Chocolate, Dairy, Eggs (Egg Wash), Wheat
Blueberry Apricot Hand Tart$4.00
Flaky pie dough filled with delicious blueberries, and apricot preserves
Morning Bun$4.50
Classic croissant dough rolled and tossed in sugar and warm spices
More about Wild Love Bakehouse
Paysan Bread & Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Paysan Bread & Bagels

804 Tyson St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Bagels$18.00
12 bagels of your choice of Plain, Salt&Pepper, Asiago, Cinnamon, Sesame, and Everything
Sun Dried Turkey Melt$10.00
Try our new special! Oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sundried tomatoes, pesto Mayo (yum), red onion, and spinach on your choice of bagel....make your dreams come true!
Canelé$2.00
More about Paysan Bread & Bagels

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Knoxville

Tacos

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Nachos

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Burritos

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Townsend

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston