Knoxville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Knoxville

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Basic Cheese$8.00
18" Basic Cheese$16.00
14" Basic Cheese$12.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Sunshine
Stock & Barrel image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ring Of Fire$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean &amp; Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli
Merican$12.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
Black & Blue$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice
More about Stock & Barrel
Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
Build your own Omlette$7.25
Build A Burger$7.25
More about Duncan Cafe
The Half Barrel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Half Barrel

1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Onion Rings$5.50
Traditional Buffalo Wings$12.00
Side Okra$4.00
More about The Half Barrel
Tern Club image

 

Tern Club

135 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (122 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clarified Milk Punch$22.00
We're serving up a little liquid alchemy to ya'll this holiday season. Silky, spirit forward, and of course clear, clarified milk punch is an ancient preparation dating back three centuries. Ours combines lots of rums, cognac, bourbon, citrus, pineapple, spices and milk. It's guaranteed to make you the most popular at your next holiday party! Each bottle contains 3 servings and is good when kept refrigerated for up to three weeks. Super limited quality, so act fast. Cheers!
Blue Hawaii
A postcard from the land of fluorescent tropical cocktails. Vodka, rum, coconut milk, pineapple, blue stuff. Your purchase includes our house made spicy snack mix. *contains nuts
Montucky 6er$12.00
Montucky Cold Snack, 'nuff said!
More about Tern Club
Token image

 

Token

213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$6.95
Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.
Game Over To-Go$9.95
XL extra pour take-home version of this popular cocktail: Vodka + rum + tequila + gin + triple sec with lemon and fruit punch.
May the 4th - BLUE MILK$9.95
Celebrate Star Wars Day with our limited time offering of the galaxy’s most popular drink: BLUE MILK!
May the 4th be with you!
More about Token
Roosters Bar and Grill image

 

Roosters Bar and Grill

7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bings$6.25
Reviving an OLD Knoxville Tradition! Bite-size pieces of breaded cheddar and pepper jack cheese fried golden brown.
Fried Pickles$5.99
- Breaded pickle slices, fried up gold and crisp. Served with our signature horsey sauce.
Fried Okra Basket$3.99
A Southern tradition. Served with our spicy Rooster ranch sauce.
More about Roosters Bar and Grill
Chivo Taqueria image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Limp Brisket$4.50
Chicken Dilla$14.00
No Meat? Guacward$4.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
Southern Grit image

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Piece Fried Chicken$13.00
White meat: 1 Breast/1 Wing OR
Dark meat: 1 Thigh/1 Leg. Comes with 2 sides.
Classic Meatloaf$15.00
2 pieces of our homemade, all beef meatloaf, with au jus gravy & 2 sides.
Southern Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, corn, tomato, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken. Your choice of dressing.
More about Southern Grit
Kaizen image

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Noodles$17.00
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, Napa cabbage, egg noodles, spicy tamarind-peanut sauce. Garnished w/ scallion, cilantro, lime, sesame peanut crunch (S,can be V* if substituting Glass Noodles/Tofu)
Fried Shrimp Bun
Fried Shrimp, house "Bang Bang" sauce, pickled cabbage
Pork Belly Fried Rice$15.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)
More about Kaizen
Merchants of Knoxville image

 

Merchants of Knoxville

137 S Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brunch Burrito$10.00
Pulled Pork Burrito$10.00
Chips & Queso$6.00
More about Merchants of Knoxville
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bearden Hill Fieldhouse

6600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TOGO Wings$12.60
Fieldhouse Nachos$12.00
Wings$12.00
More about Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
Tako Taco image

 

Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
!!SPECIAL!! Elotes Fried Rice$10.00
Fried rice w/ corn, nacho cheese blend, taco sauce, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro. (vegetarian)
**Kick it up with any of our Taco Toppings or add a fried egg!**
Chicken-Bacon-Relleno Taquitos$8.00
served w/ iceberg, pico, sour cream, & habanero honey mustard
Vegan Korean BBQ Seitan$4.50
Beef seitan w/ roasted pear Korean BBQ sauce & pickled bok choy
More about Tako Taco
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Southwest Salad$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
Cup of Tomato Chipotle Soup$4.25
Our house-made spicy tomato soup. Contains dairy.
Large Oh Boy$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ CHICKEN ∙ BENTON’S BACON ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ POPPYSEED DRESSING ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
More about The Tomato Head
Water into Wine image

 

Water into Wine

607 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Meatballs (4)$14.00
Our house vegetable marinara with shredded parmesan cheese
Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Large buttons mushrooms filled with creamy artichoke & spinach stuffing.
Small Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese (9)$10.00
Baked sea salt pretzel bites with our house beer cheese.
More about Water into Wine
JC Holdway Restaurant image

 

JC Holdway Restaurant

501 Union Ave., Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp$14.00
1/2 Dozen Grilled Shrimp served with Mojo Sauce & Lemon
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Smoked Onion Marmalade [gf]
Smoked Chicken Wings$8.00
Three Smoked Chicken Wings Tossed In Alabama White Sauce
More about JC Holdway Restaurant
Preservation Pub image

PIZZA

Preservation Pub

28 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.2 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Event Deposit $500$500.00
Event Deposit $1000$1,000.00
More about Preservation Pub
Hops and Hollers image

SANDWICHES

Hops and Hollers

937 N Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sloppy Holler$11.50
Smoked Meatloaf, Pimento Cheese, Caramelized Onions on Sourdough
Kettle Chips$3.00
More about Hops and Hollers
The Pint House image

 

The Pint House

815 Merchants Drive, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Pint House
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(8) Jumbo Hot Wings$12.00
Mo's Meatloaf$14.00
Extra Dresssing$0.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wicked Chicken

141 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (470 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
2 Piece Dark$14.95
Add a Tender$2.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Wicked Chicken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Knoxville

Tacos

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Nachos

Fried Rice

Quesadillas

Burritos

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Townsend

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston