Knoxville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Knoxville
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Popular items
|12" Basic Cheese
|$8.00
|18" Basic Cheese
|$16.00
|14" Basic Cheese
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Ring Of Fire
|$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli
|Merican
|$12.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
|Black & Blue
|$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice
Duncan Cafe
710 Locust St., Knoxville
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.99
|Build your own Omlette
|$7.25
|Build A Burger
|$7.25
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Half Barrel
1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Side Onion Rings
|$5.50
|Traditional Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
|Side Okra
|$4.00
Tern Club
135 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Clarified Milk Punch
|$22.00
We're serving up a little liquid alchemy to ya'll this holiday season. Silky, spirit forward, and of course clear, clarified milk punch is an ancient preparation dating back three centuries. Ours combines lots of rums, cognac, bourbon, citrus, pineapple, spices and milk. It's guaranteed to make you the most popular at your next holiday party! Each bottle contains 3 servings and is good when kept refrigerated for up to three weeks. Super limited quality, so act fast. Cheers!
|Blue Hawaii
A postcard from the land of fluorescent tropical cocktails. Vodka, rum, coconut milk, pineapple, blue stuff. Your purchase includes our house made spicy snack mix. *contains nuts
|Montucky 6er
|$12.00
Montucky Cold Snack, 'nuff said!
Token
213 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.95
Soft pretzel bites with sea salt and a side of queso and mustard for dipping.
|Game Over To-Go
|$9.95
XL extra pour take-home version of this popular cocktail: Vodka + rum + tequila + gin + triple sec with lemon and fruit punch.
|May the 4th - BLUE MILK
|$9.95
Celebrate Star Wars Day with our limited time offering of the galaxy’s most popular drink: BLUE MILK!
May the 4th be with you!
Roosters Bar and Grill
7585 S. Northshore Dr., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Cheese Bings
|$6.25
Reviving an OLD Knoxville Tradition! Bite-size pieces of breaded cheddar and pepper jack cheese fried golden brown.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.99
- Breaded pickle slices, fried up gold and crisp. Served with our signature horsey sauce.
|Fried Okra Basket
|$3.99
A Southern tradition. Served with our spicy Rooster ranch sauce.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chivo Taqueria
314 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Limp Brisket
|$4.50
|Chicken Dilla
|$14.00
|No Meat? Guacward
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|2 Piece Fried Chicken
|$13.00
White meat: 1 Breast/1 Wing OR
Dark meat: 1 Thigh/1 Leg. Comes with 2 sides.
|Classic Meatloaf
|$15.00
2 pieces of our homemade, all beef meatloaf, with au jus gravy & 2 sides.
|Southern Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, corn, tomato, boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles and grilled chicken. Your choice of dressing.
NOODLES
Kaizen
127 South Central St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Peanut Noodles
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, Napa cabbage, egg noodles, spicy tamarind-peanut sauce. Garnished w/ scallion, cilantro, lime, sesame peanut crunch (S,can be V* if substituting Glass Noodles/Tofu)
|Fried Shrimp Bun
Fried Shrimp, house "Bang Bang" sauce, pickled cabbage
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$15.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)
Merchants of Knoxville
137 S Central St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Brunch Burrito
|$10.00
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$10.00
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
6600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|TOGO Wings
|$12.60
|Fieldhouse Nachos
|$12.00
|Wings
|$12.00
Tako Taco
235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville
|Popular items
|!!SPECIAL!! Elotes Fried Rice
|$10.00
Fried rice w/ corn, nacho cheese blend, taco sauce, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro. (vegetarian)
**Kick it up with any of our Taco Toppings or add a fried egg!**
|Chicken-Bacon-Relleno Taquitos
|$8.00
served w/ iceberg, pico, sour cream, & habanero honey mustard
|Vegan Korean BBQ Seitan
|$4.50
Beef seitan w/ roasted pear Korean BBQ sauce & pickled bok choy
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Head
12 Market Sq, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Small Southwest Salad
|$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
|Cup of Tomato Chipotle Soup
|$4.25
Our house-made spicy tomato soup. Contains dairy.
|Large Oh Boy
|$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ CHICKEN ∙ BENTON’S BACON ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ POPPYSEED DRESSING ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
Water into Wine
607 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Spanish Meatballs (4)
|$14.00
Our house vegetable marinara with shredded parmesan cheese
|Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms
|$12.00
Large buttons mushrooms filled with creamy artichoke & spinach stuffing.
|Small Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese (9)
|$10.00
Baked sea salt pretzel bites with our house beer cheese.
JC Holdway Restaurant
501 Union Ave., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Grilled Shrimp
|$14.00
1/2 Dozen Grilled Shrimp served with Mojo Sauce & Lemon
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Smoked Onion Marmalade [gf]
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$8.00
Three Smoked Chicken Wings Tossed In Alabama White Sauce
PIZZA
Preservation Pub
28 Market Sq, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Event Deposit $500
|$500.00
|Event Deposit $1000
|$1,000.00
SANDWICHES
Hops and Hollers
937 N Central St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Sloppy Holler
|$11.50
Smoked Meatloaf, Pimento Cheese, Caramelized Onions on Sourdough
|Kettle Chips
|$3.00
Tennessee Taphouse
350 N Peters Rd, Concord
|Popular items
|(8) Jumbo Hot Wings
|$12.00
|Mo's Meatloaf
|$14.00
|Extra Dresssing
|$0.50