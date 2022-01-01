Knoxville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Knoxville
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
FRENCH FRIES
OliBea
211 S Central, knoxviile
|Popular items
|Cheddar-Herb Biscuit "Problem"
|$8.00
HenHoc sausage patty, scrambled egg, serano jam, cheese
|Classic Tacos
|$9.00
house made chorizo (pork or tofu), egg, potatoes
|Chicken Biscuit
|$10.00
pickle brined fried chicken biscuit, whipped sorghum, chow chow, gravy
HenHoc Butchershop
119 S Central St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Tuxedo Strawberries (6)
|$15.00
(available for pick-up 2/12–2/14)
|Valentine's Charcuterie
|$40.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Regional Cheese/3 House Cured Meats House Pickles (Carrot/Jalapeno/Onion) Honey Comb/Lavish Crackers
|Valentine's Dinner for Two Preorder
|$99.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Two 4oz Prime Beef Filets & 1 Maine 4oz Lobster Tail
Wedge Salad
Tobacco Onion/Green Goddess/Cherry Tomato/Lardon
Potato Puree
Chive & Parsley Compound Butter
Parker House Rolls
with Whipped Honey butter
Tuxedo Strawberries
Duncan Cafe
710 Locust St., Knoxville
|Popular items
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.99
|Build your own Omlette
|$7.25
|Build A Burger
|$7.25