Knoxville breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Knoxville

Ruby Sunshine

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
OliBea

211 S Central, knoxviile

Avg 4.6 (1244 reviews)
Cheddar-Herb Biscuit "Problem"$8.00
HenHoc sausage patty, scrambled egg, serano jam, cheese
Classic Tacos$9.00
house made chorizo (pork or tofu), egg, potatoes
Chicken Biscuit$10.00
pickle brined fried chicken biscuit, whipped sorghum, chow chow, gravy
HenHoc Butchershop

119 S Central St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Tuxedo Strawberries (6)$15.00
(available for pick-up 2/12–2/14)
Valentine's Charcuterie$40.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Regional Cheese/3 House Cured Meats House Pickles (Carrot/Jalapeno/Onion) Honey Comb/Lavish Crackers
Valentine's Dinner for Two Preorder$99.00
* PLEASE NOTE: PICK-UP IS 2/13 & 2/14. SELECT ANY DATE AVAILABLE, BUT PICKUP ONLY ON 13th & 14th.
Two 4oz Prime Beef Filets & 1 Maine 4oz Lobster Tail
Wedge Salad
Tobacco Onion/Green Goddess/Cherry Tomato/Lardon
Potato Puree
Chive & Parsley Compound Butter
Parker House Rolls
with Whipped Honey butter
Tuxedo Strawberries
Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.99
Build your own Omlette$7.25
Build A Burger$7.25
All-Ways Catering

9111A Executive Park Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

