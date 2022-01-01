Knoxville burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Knoxville

Stock & Barrel image

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ring Of Fire$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean &amp; Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli
Merican$12.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
Black & Blue$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice
The Pint House image

 

The Pint House

815 Merchants Drive, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

Bit Burger

151 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (928 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Smash Bro$7.50
Two 4oz patties with two slices of American cheese, two slices of cheddar, caramelized onions, house pickles, and our signature burger sauce.
The Falco Lombardi$9.95
Hand battered fried chicken, lettuce, house pickle, and buttermilk herb mayo on a brioche bun.
