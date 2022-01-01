Knoxville burger restaurants you'll love
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Ring Of Fire
|$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli
|Merican
|$12.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
|Black & Blue
|$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bit Burger
151 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville
|Popular items
|The Smash Bro
|$7.50
Two 4oz patties with two slices of American cheese, two slices of cheddar, caramelized onions, house pickles, and our signature burger sauce.
|The Falco Lombardi
|$9.95
Hand battered fried chicken, lettuce, house pickle, and buttermilk herb mayo on a brioche bun.