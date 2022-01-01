Knoxville cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Knoxville
More about Ruby Sunshine
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
37 Market Square, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
|Bread Pudding Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about K Brew - North Knox
K Brew - North Knox
1138 N Broadway St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
|Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
|Plain
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
More about K Brew - Downtown
K Brew - Downtown
507 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Cafe Au Lait
Batch Brewed Coffee + steamed Cruze Farm milk
|Blueberry
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
|Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso
More about K Brew - West
K Brew - West
7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Multigrain
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
|Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
|Plain
|$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
More about Tealicious
Tealicious
10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut
|Popular items
|Thai Milk Tea
With a distinct orange color, this is amongst one of the most popular milk tea. It has a sweet and earthy taste with a milky texture.
|Coffee Milk Tea
Coffee or tea? Can't decide? This drink combines the best of both worlds.
|Strawberry Tea
A sweet, berry flavor and amongst one of the most popular.
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Homemade Banana Pudding
|Fried Bologna
|$9.00
|TBR
|$10.50
More about Old City Java
Old City Java
109 S. Central St., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Brewed hot and flash chilled over ice to preserve and highlight the character of the coffee. Refreshing year round!
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Double shot of espresso and steamed milk topped with a layer of dense creamy micro-foam (6 oz)
|Matcha Miel
|$5.50
Organic second harvest matcha whisked fresh to order served in your choice of milk and sweetened with honey. Hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz)
More about Wild Love Bakehouse
Wild Love Bakehouse
1625 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Pain au Chocolat
|$4.50
Our classic all butter croissant with rich Valhrona Chocolate.
Contains: Chocolate, Dairy, Eggs (Egg Wash), Wheat
|Blueberry Apricot Hand Tart
|$4.00
Flaky pie dough filled with delicious blueberries, and apricot preserves
|Morning Bun
|$4.50
Classic croissant dough rolled and tossed in sugar and warm spices
More about Harvest - Land Sea Vine
Harvest - Land Sea Vine
5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Fresh Fish
|$53.00
Chef’s freshly prepared, latest catch
|Filet Mignon 6 oz.
|$36.00
bordelaise, potato puree, grilled asparagus
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Carolina gold rice, summer squash agrodolce, lemon salmoriglio