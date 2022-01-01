Knoxville cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Knoxville

Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

37 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Bread Pudding Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate bread pudding and cinnamon sugar, topped with white chocolate whiskey cream sauce, served with applewood-smoked bacon
More about Ruby Sunshine
K Brew - North Knox image

 

K Brew - North Knox

1138 N Broadway St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee
Blends and single origin coffees, expertly brewed
Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
Plain$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
More about K Brew - North Knox
K Brew - Downtown image

 

K Brew - Downtown

507 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Au Lait
Batch Brewed Coffee + steamed Cruze Farm milk
Blueberry$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
Cinnamon Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla + cinnamon + signature espresso
More about K Brew - Downtown
K Brew - West image

 

K Brew - West

7822 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Multigrain$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
Latte
Signature Espresso + Cruze Farm milk
Plain$2.15
*for Baker’s Dozen and Half Dozen, please order in-store, or at least 24 hours in advance at https://knoxvillebrew.getbento.com/store/catering/
More about K Brew - West
Tealicious image

 

Tealicious

10720 Hardin Valley rd, Concord Farragut

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Milk Tea
With a distinct orange color, this is amongst one of the most popular milk tea. It has a sweet and earthy taste with a milky texture.
Coffee Milk Tea
Coffee or tea? Can't decide? This drink combines the best of both worlds.
Strawberry Tea
A sweet, berry flavor and amongst one of the most popular.
More about Tealicious
Its All So Yummy Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Banana Pudding
Fried Bologna$9.00
TBR$10.50
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
Old City Java image

 

Old City Java

109 S. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Coffee$4.00
Brewed hot and flash chilled over ice to preserve and highlight the character of the coffee. Refreshing year round!
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso and steamed milk topped with a layer of dense creamy micro-foam (6 oz)
Matcha Miel$5.50
Organic second harvest matcha whisked fresh to order served in your choice of milk and sweetened with honey. Hot (12 oz) or Iced (16 oz)
More about Old City Java
Wild Love Bakehouse image

 

Wild Love Bakehouse

1625 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pain au Chocolat$4.50
Our classic all butter croissant with rich Valhrona Chocolate.
Contains: Chocolate, Dairy, Eggs (Egg Wash), Wheat
Blueberry Apricot Hand Tart$4.00
Flaky pie dough filled with delicious blueberries, and apricot preserves
Morning Bun$4.50
Classic croissant dough rolled and tossed in sugar and warm spices
More about Wild Love Bakehouse
Harvest - Land Sea Vine image

 

Harvest - Land Sea Vine

5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Fish$53.00
Chef’s freshly prepared, latest catch
Filet Mignon 6 oz.$36.00
bordelaise, potato puree, grilled asparagus
Grilled Salmon$26.00
Carolina gold rice, summer squash agrodolce, lemon salmoriglio
More about Harvest - Land Sea Vine

