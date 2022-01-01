Knoxville sandwich spots you'll love
Old Mill Bread Company
432 N Cedar Bluff Road, KNOXVILLE
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Raisin Walnut
|$6.35
|Montana Sourdough
|$5.99
|Sandwich and Soup
|$8.49
SANDWICHES
Steamboat Sandwiches
2423 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Popular items
|Half Italiano
|$6.99
Smoked Ham, Mild Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Mayo, White Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing
|Whole Steamboat
|$11.49
Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Exciter Sauce, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle, Lettuce
|Half Chipotle Turkey Club
|$6.79
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Homemade Banana Pudding
|Fried Bologna
|$9.00
|TBR
|$10.50
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Kitchen
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|Popular items
|House Salad
|Garlic Knots
|$5.95
|Cowboy Cookie
|$1.95
Don Gallo - Choto
1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices
|Quesadilla Ranchera Grande
|$12.00
Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with our popular fajita and 1 side
|Cheese Dip Lg
|$7.00
Cheese Dip
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden
4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|CHEESY FOCACCIA STICKS
|$8.00
Our famous focaccia bread covered in our garlic butter and smothered in mozzarella cheese. Melted to perfection and served 2 sides of marinara.
|POP-EYE PIZZA
Garlic, pepperoni, fresh spinach, bacon & tomatoes
|PARMESAN GARLIC STICKS
|$7.00
Bread sticks cooked golden-brown then covered in garlic butter and tossed in Parmesan cheese. Served with 2 sides of marinara.
SANDWICHES
Nixon's Deli #11
5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Reuben
Traditional Reuben: Corned Beef on a bed of sauerkraut with thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on pumpernickel bread. **Thousand Island will be served on the reuben unless requested otherwise.
|Italian
Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni Italian Hoagie
|Club
Ham, Turkey, & Roast Beef Club. Go big with a bacon add-on!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Tomato Head
7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Small Southwest Salad
|$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
|Large Kepner Melt
|$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ BAKED TOFU (CONTAINS GLUTEN) ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ HERBED TOMATO ∙ PINEAPPLE ∙ ROASTED ONION ∙ WALNUT ∙ PESTO ∙ MUSTARD ∙ HEATED
|Bowl of Tomato Chipotle Soup
|$5.25
Our house-made spicy tomato soup. Contains dairy.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Head
12 Market Sq, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Small Southwest Salad
|$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
|Cup of Tomato Chipotle Soup
|$4.25
Our house-made spicy tomato soup. Contains dairy.
|Large Oh Boy
|$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ CHICKEN ∙ BENTON’S BACON ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ POPPYSEED DRESSING ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
SANDWICHES
Hops and Hollers
937 N Central St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Sloppy Holler
|$11.50
Smoked Meatloaf, Pimento Cheese, Caramelized Onions on Sourdough
|Kettle Chips
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bit Burger
151 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville
|Popular items
|The Smash Bro
|$7.50
Two 4oz patties with two slices of American cheese, two slices of cheddar, caramelized onions, house pickles, and our signature burger sauce.
|The Falco Lombardi
|$9.95
Hand battered fried chicken, lettuce, house pickle, and buttermilk herb mayo on a brioche bun.