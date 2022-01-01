Knoxville sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Knoxville

Old Mill Bread Company image

 

Old Mill Bread Company

432 N Cedar Bluff Road, KNOXVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Raisin Walnut$6.35
Montana Sourdough$5.99
Sandwich and Soup$8.49
More about Old Mill Bread Company
Steamboat Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES

Steamboat Sandwiches

2423 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Italiano$6.99
Smoked Ham, Mild Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Mayo, White Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing
Whole Steamboat$11.49
Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Exciter Sauce, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle, Lettuce
Half Chipotle Turkey Club$6.79
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce
More about Steamboat Sandwiches
Its All So Yummy Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Banana Pudding
Fried Bologna$9.00
TBR$10.50
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
The Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Salad
Garlic Knots$5.95
Cowboy Cookie$1.95
More about The Pizza Kitchen
Don Gallo - Choto image

 

Don Gallo - Choto

1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla Soup$6.00
Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices
Quesadilla Ranchera Grande$12.00
Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with our popular fajita and 1 side
Cheese Dip Lg$7.00
Cheese Dip
More about Don Gallo - Choto
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden

4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESY FOCACCIA STICKS$8.00
Our famous focaccia bread covered in our garlic butter and smothered in mozzarella cheese. Melted to perfection and served 2 sides of marinara.
POP-EYE PIZZA
Garlic, pepperoni, fresh spinach, bacon & tomatoes
PARMESAN GARLIC STICKS$7.00
Bread sticks cooked golden-brown then covered in garlic butter and tossed in Parmesan cheese. Served with 2 sides of marinara.
More about Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden
Nixon's Deli #11 image

SANDWICHES

Nixon's Deli #11

5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben
Traditional Reuben: Corned Beef on a bed of sauerkraut with thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on pumpernickel bread. **Thousand Island will be served on the reuben unless requested otherwise.
Italian
Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni Italian Hoagie
Club
Ham, Turkey, & Roast Beef Club. Go big with a bacon add-on!
More about Nixon's Deli #11
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Tomato Head

7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Southwest Salad$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
Large Kepner Melt$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ BAKED TOFU (CONTAINS GLUTEN) ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ HERBED TOMATO ∙ PINEAPPLE ∙ ROASTED ONION ∙ WALNUT ∙ PESTO ∙ MUSTARD ∙ HEATED
Bowl of Tomato Chipotle Soup$5.25
Our house-made spicy tomato soup. Contains dairy.
More about The Tomato Head
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Southwest Salad$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
Cup of Tomato Chipotle Soup$4.25
Our house-made spicy tomato soup. Contains dairy.
Large Oh Boy$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ CHICKEN ∙ BENTON’S BACON ∙ SUNDRIED TOMATO PURÉE ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ POPPYSEED DRESSING ∙ MAYO ∙ HEATED
More about The Tomato Head
Hops and Hollers image

SANDWICHES

Hops and Hollers

937 N Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sloppy Holler$11.50
Smoked Meatloaf, Pimento Cheese, Caramelized Onions on Sourdough
Kettle Chips$3.00
More about Hops and Hollers
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bit Burger

151 N Seven Oaks Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (928 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Smash Bro$7.50
Two 4oz patties with two slices of American cheese, two slices of cheddar, caramelized onions, house pickles, and our signature burger sauce.
The Falco Lombardi$9.95
Hand battered fried chicken, lettuce, house pickle, and buttermilk herb mayo on a brioche bun.
More about Bit Burger

