Knoxville dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Knoxville

Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Popular items
Regular Garlic Knots$4.75
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Small Traditional Cheesebread$5.50
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
Regular Traditional Cheesebread$7.75
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
Its All So Yummy Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Popular items
Homemade Banana Pudding
Fried Bologna$9.00
TBR$10.50
Hard Knox Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Hard Knox Pizza

4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
Popular items
12" Bonecrusher$18.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
12" Veggie$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
12" Marciano$14.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (570 reviews)
Popular items
9" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
4" Chocolate Cream$4.25
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
4" Granny's Apple
Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
Nixon's Deli #11 image

SANDWICHES

Nixon's Deli #11

5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Popular items
Reuben
Traditional Reuben: Corned Beef on a bed of sauerkraut with thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on pumpernickel bread. **Thousand Island will be served on the reuben unless requested otherwise.
Italian
Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni Italian Hoagie
Club
Ham, Turkey, & Roast Beef Club. Go big with a bacon add-on!
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Popular items
9" Nanny's Pecan$26.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
Candy Cane (12)$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth house made shortbread is hand rolled, pressed, and baked to make these soft, irresistible cookies. Filled with a perfectly sweetened peppermint icing.
Box of 4$16.00
Choose a variety from all our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of 4" mini pies.
Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

