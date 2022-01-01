Knoxville dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Knoxville
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Regular Garlic Knots
|$4.75
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
|Small Traditional Cheesebread
|$5.50
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
|Regular Traditional Cheesebread
|$7.75
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Homemade Banana Pudding
|Fried Bologna
|$9.00
|TBR
|$10.50
PIZZA • SALADS
Hard Knox Pizza
4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|12" Bonecrusher
|$18.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
|12" Veggie
|$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
|12" Marciano
|$14.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
5400 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|9" Key Lime
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling (no sour after taste here y'all), then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese topping and top it of with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
|4" Chocolate Cream
|$4.25
This classic favorite is filled with thick and rich chocolate custard and topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
|4" Granny's Apple
Granny Smith apples covered in brown sugar, butter, and spice, packed to peak into our shortbread crust and topped with our house-made apple crumble.
SANDWICHES
Nixon's Deli #11
5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Reuben
Traditional Reuben: Corned Beef on a bed of sauerkraut with thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese. Served on pumpernickel bread. **Thousand Island will be served on the reuben unless requested otherwise.
|Italian
Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni Italian Hoagie
|Club
Ham, Turkey, & Roast Beef Club. Go big with a bacon add-on!
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
11525 Parkside Dr, Knoxville
|Popular items
|9" Nanny's Pecan
|$26.00
This Southern favorite is a perfect blend of toasted pecans and gooey filling enveloped in our buttery shortbread crust. (Available in Gluten Friendly)
|Candy Cane (12)
|$10.00
Our melt-in-your-mouth house made shortbread is hand rolled, pressed, and baked to make these soft, irresistible cookies. Filled with a perfectly sweetened peppermint icing.
|Box of 4
|$16.00
Choose a variety from all our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of 4" mini pies.