Knoxville Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
A Dopo Sourdough Pizza
516 Williams St, Knoxville
|TOGOPO Bianca
|$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with our house made mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, honey and black pepper. Perfect as is, but even better with Speck ham and chiles added
|TOGOPO Pepperoni
|$22.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce, Ezzo Pepperoni & oregano
|TOGOPO Margherita
|$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce and fresh uncooked basil (on the side to prevent browning). This is the pizza from our childhood
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|House Salad
|$4.99
|Dressings
|$0.50
|Baked Lasagna
|$12.49
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden
4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|CHEESY FOCACCIA STICKS
|$8.00
Our famous focaccia bread covered in our garlic butter and smothered in mozzarella cheese. Melted to perfection and served 2 sides of marinara.
|POP-EYE PIZZA
Garlic, pepperoni, fresh spinach, bacon & tomatoes
|PARMESAN GARLIC STICKS
|$7.00
Bread sticks cooked golden-brown then covered in garlic butter and tossed in Parmesan cheese. Served with 2 sides of marinara.