Knoxville Italian restaurants you'll love

Knoxville restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Knoxville

A Dopo Sourdough Pizza image

PIZZA

A Dopo Sourdough Pizza

516 Williams St, Knoxville

Avg 4.8 (2304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TOGOPO Bianca$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with our house made mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, honey and black pepper. Perfect as is, but even better with Speck ham and chiles added
TOGOPO Pepperoni$22.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce, Ezzo Pepperoni & oregano
TOGOPO Margherita$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce and fresh uncooked basil (on the side to prevent browning). This is the pizza from our childhood
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$4.99
Dressings$0.50
Baked Lasagna$12.49
Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sergeant Pepperoni's Bearden

4618 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESY FOCACCIA STICKS$8.00
Our famous focaccia bread covered in our garlic butter and smothered in mozzarella cheese. Melted to perfection and served 2 sides of marinara.
POP-EYE PIZZA
Garlic, pepperoni, fresh spinach, bacon & tomatoes
PARMESAN GARLIC STICKS$7.00
Bread sticks cooked golden-brown then covered in garlic butter and tossed in Parmesan cheese. Served with 2 sides of marinara.
