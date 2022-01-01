Knoxville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Knoxville

Kopita image

 

Kopita

524 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sabich$10.00
Eggplant with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Falafel$10.00
Chickpea & Herb Falafel with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Falafel Bowl$12.00
Chickpea & Herb Falafel with Tahini, Arabic Salad (Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Sauerkraut, Pickles
Tako Taco image

 

Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
!!SPECIAL!! Elotes Fried Rice$10.00
Fried rice w/ corn, nacho cheese blend, taco sauce, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro. (vegetarian)
**Kick it up with any of our Taco Toppings or add a fried egg!**
Chicken-Bacon-Relleno Taquitos$8.00
served w/ iceberg, pico, sour cream, & habanero honey mustard
Vegan Korean BBQ Seitan$4.50
Beef seitan w/ roasted pear Korean BBQ sauce & pickled bok choy
Water into Wine image

 

Water into Wine

607 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Meatballs (4)$14.00
Our house vegetable marinara with shredded parmesan cheese
Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Large buttons mushrooms filled with creamy artichoke & spinach stuffing.
Small Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese (9)$10.00
Baked sea salt pretzel bites with our house beer cheese.
All-Ways Catering image

 

All-Ways Catering

9111A Executive Park Dr, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kopita Meats image

 

Kopita Meats

522 South Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sizzling Spicy Sausage - Pita$15.00
spicy “merguez sausages”, tahini,sumac onion, and eggplant in a pita with a side of fries
