Knoxville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Knoxville

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

Taco Grill Chicken$2.79
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
Taco Carnitas$2.79
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
Taco Fried Avocado$2.79
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Limp Brisket$4.50
Chicken Dilla$14.00
No Meat? Guacward$4.00
FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Taco Chicken Soft$2.50
Fajita$14.00
Queso Dip$4.50
Don Gallo - Choto

1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville

Tortilla Soup$6.00
Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices
Quesadilla Ranchera Grande$12.00
Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with our popular fajita and 1 side
Cheese Dip Lg$7.00
Cheese Dip
Tako Taco

235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville

!!SPECIAL!! Elotes Fried Rice$10.00
Fried rice w/ corn, nacho cheese blend, taco sauce, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro. (vegetarian)
**Kick it up with any of our Taco Toppings or add a fried egg!**
Chicken-Bacon-Relleno Taquitos$8.00
served w/ iceberg, pico, sour cream, & habanero honey mustard
Vegan Korean BBQ Seitan$4.50
Beef seitan w/ roasted pear Korean BBQ sauce & pickled bok choy
