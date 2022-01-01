Knoxville Mexican restaurants you'll love
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Taco Grill Chicken
|$2.79
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
|Taco Carnitas
|$2.79
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
|Taco Fried Avocado
|$2.79
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chivo Taqueria
314 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Limp Brisket
|$4.50
|Chicken Dilla
|$14.00
|No Meat? Guacward
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Taco Chicken Soft
|$2.50
|Fajita
|$14.00
|Queso Dip
|$4.50
Don Gallo - Choto
1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices
|Quesadilla Ranchera Grande
|$12.00
Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with our popular fajita and 1 side
|Cheese Dip Lg
|$7.00
Cheese Dip
Tako Taco
235 W Depot Ave, Knoxville
|Popular items
|!!SPECIAL!! Elotes Fried Rice
|$10.00
Fried rice w/ corn, nacho cheese blend, taco sauce, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro. (vegetarian)
**Kick it up with any of our Taco Toppings or add a fried egg!**
|Chicken-Bacon-Relleno Taquitos
|$8.00
served w/ iceberg, pico, sour cream, & habanero honey mustard
|Vegan Korean BBQ Seitan
|$4.50
Beef seitan w/ roasted pear Korean BBQ sauce & pickled bok choy