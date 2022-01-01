Knoxville salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Knoxville
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Regular Garlic Knots
|$4.75
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
|Small Traditional Cheesebread
|$5.50
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
|Regular Traditional Cheesebread
|$7.75
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stock & Barrel
35 Market Square, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Ring Of Fire
|$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean & Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli
|Merican
|$12.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
|Black & Blue
|$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice
PIZZA • SALADS
Hard Knox Pizza
4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Popular items
|12" Bonecrusher
|$18.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
|12" Veggie
|$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
|12" Marciano
|$14.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
Don Gallo - Choto
1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices
|Quesadilla Ranchera Grande
|$12.00
Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with our popular fajita and 1 side
|Cheese Dip Lg
|$7.00
Cheese Dip
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Tomato Head
7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville
|Popular items
|Small Southwest Salad
|$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
|Large Kepner Melt
|$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ BAKED TOFU (CONTAINS GLUTEN) ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ HERBED TOMATO ∙ PINEAPPLE ∙ ROASTED ONION ∙ WALNUT ∙ PESTO ∙ MUSTARD ∙ HEATED
|Bowl of Tomato Chipotle Soup
|$5.25
Our house-made spicy tomato soup. Contains dairy.