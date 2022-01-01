Knoxville salad spots you'll love

Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Garlic Knots$4.75
Fresh baked dough bites tossed in a buttery garlic sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Small Traditional Cheesebread$5.50
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
Regular Traditional Cheesebread$7.75
Fresh baked dough with a garlic butter base and extra cheese! Served with a side of marinara.
More about Pizza Hoss
Stock & Barrel image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stock & Barrel

35 Market Square, Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ring Of Fire$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Pepper Jack + Black Bean &amp; Corn Salsa + Habanero + Jalapeño + Garlic Aioli
Merican$12.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
Black & Blue$13.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Buttermilk Blue Fondue + Benton’s Bacon + Crispy Onions + Blackening Spice
More about Stock & Barrel
Hard Knox Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Hard Knox Pizza

4437 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12" Bonecrusher$18.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni & sweet Italian sausage, fresh rosemary and crushed red pepper.
12" Veggie$16.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, artichoke hearts, red onions, mushrooms, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
12" Marciano$14.00
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & extra virgin olive oil.
More about Hard Knox Pizza
Don Gallo - Choto image

 

Don Gallo - Choto

1600 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla Soup$6.00
Shredded chicken, tortilla chip, tomatoes, shredded cheese, green pepper & avocado slices
Quesadilla Ranchera Grande$12.00
Large flour tortilla folded in half and stuffed with our popular fajita and 1 side
Cheese Dip Lg$7.00
Cheese Dip
More about Don Gallo - Choto
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Tomato Head

7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Southwest Salad$11.75
ROMAINE LETTUCE ∙ ROMA TOMATOES ∙ SWEETWATER VALLEY SMOKED CHEDDAR ∙ BLACK BEANS ∙ ROASTED CHICKEN OR BAKED TOFU ∙ BLUE CORN CHIPS ∙ CORN SALSA ∙ CHOICE OF SOUTHWEST VINAIGRETTE OR CHIPOTLE RANCH
Large Kepner Melt$12.50
FRESH SPINACH ∙ BAKED TOFU (CONTAINS GLUTEN) ∙ MONTEREY JACK ∙ HERBED TOMATO ∙ PINEAPPLE ∙ ROASTED ONION ∙ WALNUT ∙ PESTO ∙ MUSTARD ∙ HEATED
Bowl of Tomato Chipotle Soup$5.25
Our house-made spicy tomato soup. Contains dairy.
More about The Tomato Head

