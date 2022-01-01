Antipasto salad in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Regular Antipasto Salad
|$7.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, black olives, ham, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing on the side.
|Side Antipasto Salad
|$3.75
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.49