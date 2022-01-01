Bacon cheeseburgers in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$12.50
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger topped with our homemade cheddar cream cheese blend, applewood bacon, crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and fresh jalapeño slices
|Bacon Cheeseburger Fries
|$12.50
Topped with ground Black Angus Beef, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, and juicy grape tomatoes. Served with our housemade Garlic Aioli.
More about The Half Barrel
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Half Barrel
1829 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$12.00
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.49
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$12.50
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger topped with our homemade cheddar cream cheese blend, applewood bacon, crisp lettuce, mayo, juicy tomatoes and fresh jalapeño slices
|Bacon Cheeseburger Fries
|$12.50
Topped with ground Black Angus Beef, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, and juicy grape tomatoes. Served with our housemade Garlic Aioli.