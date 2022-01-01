Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve barbacoas

Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa SPECIALTY Taco$3.75
More about Pizza Hoss
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Barbacoa$8.00
Burrito Barbacoa$11.00
Taco Barbacoa$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
More about Zalate

