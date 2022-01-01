Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Black bean burgers in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Black Bean Burgers
Knoxville restaurants that serve black bean burgers
Duncan Cafe
710 Locust St., Knoxville
No reviews yet
Black Bean Veggie Burger
$6.50
More about Duncan Cafe
Babalu - Knoxville
412 S Gay St, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Black Bean Burger
$13.00
served smash-style, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, brioche bun, house-made kettle chips
More about Babalu - Knoxville
