Boba tea in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Boba Tea
Knoxville restaurants that serve boba tea
PHO
Sticky Rice Cafe
120 Jack Dance St, knoxville
Avg 4.7
(741 reviews)
Boba Tea
$5.50
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Boba Tea
$5.00
Milk tea with tapioca pearls. Contains dairy (half & half creamer)
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
