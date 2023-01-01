Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bubble tea in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve bubble tea

Banner pic

 

Hungry Sumo Hibachi House

609 James Agee Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taro bubble tea$5.50
More about Hungry Sumo Hibachi House
Kaizen image

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Matcha Bubble Tea$6.00
More about Kaizen

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Omelettes

Tortas

Garlic Knots

Tortilla Soup

Cheese Pizza

Turkey Melts

Egg Rolls

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (656 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston