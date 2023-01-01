Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bubble tea in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Bubble Tea
Knoxville restaurants that serve bubble tea
Hungry Sumo Hibachi House
609 James Agee Street, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Taro bubble tea
$5.50
More about Hungry Sumo Hibachi House
NOODLES
Kaizen
127 South Central St, Knoxville
Avg 4.7
(782 reviews)
Matcha Bubble Tea
$6.00
More about Kaizen
Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville
Omelettes
Tortas
Garlic Knots
Tortilla Soup
Cheese Pizza
Turkey Melts
Egg Rolls
Cobb Salad
More near Knoxville to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
Avg 3.9
(20 restaurants)
Maryville
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Kodak
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(118 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(656 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(319 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(297 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston