Buffalo burgers in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve buffalo burgers

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wing Burger$13.00
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and our homemade Original sauce with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and housemade bleu cheese.
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wing Burger$13.00
Certiﬁed Angus Beef ® burger seasoned with our Original Gourmet blend and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and our homemade Original sauce with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and housemade bleu cheese.
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

