Burritos in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley
10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville
|Burrito Sonora
|$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with Angus Beef sirloin steak, smothered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
More about Redbud Kitchen
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Wake-Up Burrito
|$12.50
A big wheat tortilla stuffed with stuff you want wake up to- tots, baked eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black bean + corn salsa, covered
with gravy, pickled onions, green onions, and spicy sauce
More about Pizza Hoss
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$10.00
Chicken, cilantro Lime Rice, black beans, Chipotle crema, Pineapple salsa, topped with cilantro and chips on the side to crumble or to scoop
|Build your own burrito bowl
|$10.00
Choose from carnitas, Al Pastor, chicken or barbacoa (brisket is an additional $2), rice and up to 6 additional items for one delicious bowl experience.
More about OliBea
FRENCH FRIES
OliBea
211 S Central, knoxviile
|Veg Out Monster Burrito
|$14.00
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
manchamanteles turkey, bacon, potato, egg, cheese, coloradito
More about Zalate
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Burrito Pescado
|$11.00
|Burrito Pork Belly
|$11.00
|Burrito Pollo Asado
|$10.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chivo Taqueria
314 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Ground Beef Burrito
|$14.00
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
|Brisket Burrito
|$14.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Burrito Verde
|$13.00
|Burrito Sonora
|$14.00
|Burrito Gigante Steak
|$14.50
More about Merchants of Knoxville
Merchants of Knoxville
137 S Central St, Knoxville
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$10.00
|Brunch Burrito
|$10.00