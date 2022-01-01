Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve burritos

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Don Gallo - Hardin Valley

10681 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.3 (908 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Sonora$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with Angus Beef sirloin steak, smothered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wake-Up Burrito$12.50
A big wheat tortilla stuffed with stuff you want wake up to- tots, baked eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black bean + corn salsa, covered
with gravy, pickled onions, green onions, and spicy sauce
Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Burrito Bowl$10.00
Chicken, cilantro Lime Rice, black beans, Chipotle crema, Pineapple salsa, topped with cilantro and chips on the side to crumble or to scoop
Build your own burrito bowl$10.00
Choose from carnitas, Al Pastor, chicken or barbacoa (brisket is an additional $2), rice and up to 6 additional items for one delicious bowl experience.
OliBea image

FRENCH FRIES

OliBea

211 S Central, knoxviile

Avg 4.6 (1244 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Out Monster Burrito$14.00
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
manchamanteles turkey, bacon, potato, egg, cheese, coloradito
Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Pescado$11.00
Burrito Pork Belly$11.00
Burrito Pollo Asado$10.00
Chivo Taqueria image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Beef Burrito$14.00
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Brisket Burrito$14.00
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Verde$13.00
Burrito Sonora$14.00
Burrito Gigante Steak$14.50
Merchants of Knoxville image

 

Merchants of Knoxville

137 S Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Burrito$10.00
Brunch Burrito$10.00
Consumer pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

3029 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Burrito$9.00
Stuffed with BBQ pork or chicken, pintos, slaw, cheddar, & choice of BBQ sauce. A smaller version of the famous El Gigante Burrito as seen on “Man v. Food.”
