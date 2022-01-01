Cake in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville
|Cheese Cake
|$5.00
The Artisan Cakery
5803 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Mini Mousse Cakes
|$40.00
6 mini strawberry mousse cake are a delicious treat. Very light and delicate dessert, small layer of strawberry cake, filling and mousse, covered in chocolate velour.
|Heart Cake
|$75.00
A 10" heart shaped honey cake beautifully decorated with macaroons, hand made chocolate hearts, strawberry’s and raspberry, vanilla cream and strawberry confit.
|Mousse Cake
|$55.00
8” Strawberry. mousse cake are a delicious treat. Very light and delicate dessert, small layer of strawberry cake, filling and mousse, covered in chocolate velour.
Redbud Kitchen
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Cinnamon Roll "Press Cakes"
|$9.50
Pancakes got nothin’ on these sweet yummies! Four big cinnamon roll slices served warm, pressed to golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar and rich maple syrup
|Slice - Caramel Cake
|$5.00
Light yellow cake covered in caramel fudge icing with brown sugar sauce and whipped cream
|Slice - Strawberry Cake
|$5.00
Strawberry cake topped with strawberry cream cheese icing with fresh berries and whipped cream
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Strawberry Short Cake
|$9.50
Light and fluffy shortcake topped with our strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
Pizza Hoss
7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$4.00
Deep fried funnel cake shaped like a fry and covered with powdered sugar.
Vidl
111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville
|Citrus Cornmeal Breakfast Cake
|$5.00
2 pieces. Heirloom Cornmeal, Almond, Honey, Orange and Lemon. Lightly Sweet.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Oreo Cake
|Lava Cake
|$6.49
|Carrot Cake
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Strawberry Short Cake
|$9.50
Light and fluffy shortcake topped with our strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
FRENCH FRIES
Southern Grit
126 South Central St, Knoxville
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
2 meaty crab cakes with basil cream sauce & 2 sides.
|Amaretto Biscuit Pound Cake
|$5.00
Wild Love Bakehouse
1625 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Lemon Olive Oil Cake - Slice
|$4.00