Cake in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve cake

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria

200 E Jackson Ave, Knoxville

Avg 4 (144 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake$5.00
More about Barley's Tap Room & Pizzeria
Item pic

 

The Artisan Cakery

5803 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Mousse Cakes$40.00
6 mini strawberry mousse cake are a delicious treat. Very light and delicate dessert, small layer of strawberry cake, filling and mousse, covered in chocolate velour.
Heart Cake$75.00
A 10" heart shaped honey cake beautifully decorated with macaroons, hand made chocolate hearts, strawberry’s and raspberry, vanilla cream and strawberry confit.
Mousse Cake$55.00
8” Strawberry. mousse cake are a delicious treat. Very light and delicate dessert, small layer of strawberry cake, filling and mousse, covered in chocolate velour.
More about The Artisan Cakery
Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll "Press Cakes"$9.50
Pancakes got nothin’ on these sweet yummies! Four big cinnamon roll slices served warm, pressed to golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar and rich maple syrup
Slice - Caramel Cake$5.00
Light yellow cake covered in caramel fudge icing with brown sugar sauce and whipped cream
Slice - Strawberry Cake$5.00
Strawberry cake topped with strawberry cream cheese icing with fresh berries and whipped cream
More about Redbud Kitchen
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Short Cake$9.50
Light and fluffy shortcake topped with our strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Item pic

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$4.00
Deep fried funnel cake shaped like a fry and covered with powdered sugar.
More about Pizza Hoss
Item pic

 

Vidl

111 E. Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Citrus Cornmeal Breakfast Cake$5.00
2 pieces. Heirloom Cornmeal, Almond, Honey, Orange and Lemon. Lightly Sweet.
More about Vidl
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cake
Lava Cake$6.49
Carrot Cake
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Short Cake$9.50
Light and fluffy shortcake topped with our strawberry sauce, whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southern Grit

126 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$18.00
2 meaty crab cakes with basil cream sauce & 2 sides.
Amaretto Biscuit Pound Cake$5.00
More about Southern Grit
Wild Love Bakehouse image

 

Wild Love Bakehouse

1625 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Olive Oil Cake - Slice$4.00
More about Wild Love Bakehouse
Consumer pic

 

Vidl - Be Well Boxes

111 E.Jackson Ave. Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Mini Loaves$4.50
w/ creamy vegan icing. 4 in. mini loaf serves 2 (or 1..we don't judge) (G,N)
More about Vidl - Be Well Boxes

