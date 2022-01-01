Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel cake in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve caramel cake

Redbud Kitchen image

 

Redbud Kitchen - South Knoxville

906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slice - Caramel Cake$5.00
Light yellow cake covered in caramel fudge icing with brown sugar sauce and whipped cream
More about Redbud Kitchen - South Knoxville
Item pic

 

Ham 'n Goodys

314 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Caramel Iced Tea Cake$4.60
More about Ham 'n Goodys
Item pic

 

Ham & Goody's Cedar Bluff - 1049 N Cedar Bluff Road

1049 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Caramel Iced Tea Cake$4.50
More about Ham & Goody's Cedar Bluff - 1049 N Cedar Bluff Road
Restaurant banner

 

Ham & Goody's - Downtown Knoxville - 507 S Gay Street

507 S Gay Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Caramel Tea Cake$4.50
Tea cake with caramel & salt
More about Ham & Goody's - Downtown Knoxville - 507 S Gay Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Omelettes

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pies

Maki

Ceviche

Wedge Salad

Sliders

Lox

Fruit Salad

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston