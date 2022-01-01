Caramel cake in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve caramel cake
More about Redbud Kitchen - South Knoxville
Redbud Kitchen - South Knoxville
906 Sevier Ave, Knoxville
|Slice - Caramel Cake
|$5.00
Light yellow cake covered in caramel fudge icing with brown sugar sauce and whipped cream
More about Ham 'n Goodys
Ham 'n Goodys
314 S Northshore Drive, Knoxville
|Salted Caramel Iced Tea Cake
|$4.60
More about Ham & Goody's Cedar Bluff - 1049 N Cedar Bluff Road
Ham & Goody's Cedar Bluff - 1049 N Cedar Bluff Road
1049 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville
|Salted Caramel Iced Tea Cake
|$4.50