Ceviche in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve ceviche

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Ceviche$18.00
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Fresh Fish Ceviche$18.00
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$10.95
Seafood dip made with tuna, salmon, escolar, crabstick, avocado, tomato, cilantro, and lime juice Served with blue corn tortilla chips.
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$12.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
Babalu - Knoxville

412 S Gay St, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, oysters, onion, garlic, cilantro, habanero peppers, lemon and lime juice, salt, pepper
More about Babalu - Knoxville
Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Ceviche$18.00
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

