Ceviche in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve ceviche
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Combo Ceviche
|$18.00
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
|Fresh Fish Ceviche
|$18.00
served with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro crema, masago, cilantro oil, scallion, sriracha, and tortilla chips
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Ceviche
|$10.95
Seafood dip made with tuna, salmon, escolar, crabstick, avocado, tomato, cilantro, and lime juice Served with blue corn tortilla chips.
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Ceviche
|$12.00
Babalu - Knoxville
412 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Ceviche
|$13.00
Shrimp, oysters, onion, garlic, cilantro, habanero peppers, lemon and lime juice, salt, pepper