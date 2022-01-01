Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve chai lattes

Old City Java image

 

Old City Java

109 S. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Masala Chai Latte$4.50
Rishi Organic Masala Chai and steamed milk. Spicy and invigorating!
More about Old City Java
Consumer pic

 

Potchke

318 N. Gay Street, Suite 103, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bat Mizvah Showstopper$16.00
whitefish and trout challah melt with cheddar cheese, lemon-marinated celery, radish, and cucumber.
for a gluten-friendly, vegan-friendly iteration of this sandwich, please refer to the whitefish bialy.
Rip N' Dip$11.00
a bialy of your choice (poppyseed & onion,
everything, or sunflower sesame), Georgian walnut-bean spread and labna with poppyseed crumble. served with a pink egg and crunchy veg crudité
Cheese Blintz$11.50
two crepes filled with vanilla and
lemon farmer's cheese, topped with whipped smetana, strawberry compote, and crispy coconut chips
this item cannot be modified. contains gluten, dairy.
More about Potchke

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Antipasto Salad

Cheese Fries

Cobbler

Cucumber Salad

Hummus

Fried Pickles

Eel

Reuben

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston