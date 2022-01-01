Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids cheese pizza$5.00
More about Pizza Hoss
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Cheese Pizza$9.44
Small Cheese Pizza$7.99
Individual Cheese Pizza$6.54
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$6.00
Homemade Pizza
More about Zalate
The Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE PIZZA$5.00
More about The Pizza Kitchen
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Tomato Head

7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
9" Cheese Pizza$8.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
14" Cheese Pizza$13.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
14" Vegan Cheese Pizza (VG)$19.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and vegan cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below. (Vegan)
More about The Tomato Head
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
9" Mac & Cheese Pizza$10.50
Garlic sauce, pasta, mozzarella, provolone and smoked cheddar cheeses.
14" Vegan Cheese Pizza (Make Your Own)$16.50
House made pizza dough with red sauce and vegan cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
14" Cheese Pizza (Make Your Own)$13.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
More about The Tomato Head
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$5.00
More about Tennessee Taphouse
Restaurant banner

 

Wise Guy Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville

8078 Kingston Pike Suite 101, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
18" Cheese Pizza$19.99
More about Wise Guy Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

