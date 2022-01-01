Cheese pizza in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$9.44
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
|Individual Cheese Pizza
|$6.54
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Kitchen
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|CHEESE PIZZA
|$5.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Tomato Head
7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville
|9" Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
|14" Vegan Cheese Pizza (VG)
|$19.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and vegan cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below. (Vegan)
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Head
12 Market Sq, Knoxville
|9" Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$10.50
Garlic sauce, pasta, mozzarella, provolone and smoked cheddar cheeses.
|14" Vegan Cheese Pizza (Make Your Own)
|$16.50
House made pizza dough with red sauce and vegan cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.
|14" Cheese Pizza (Make Your Own)
|$13.00
House made pizza dough with red sauce and cheese. Optional sauce and cheese choices available below.