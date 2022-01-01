Cheesecake in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve cheesecake
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chivo Taqueria
314 S Gay St, Knoxville
|Tequila Lime Cheesecake
|$6.00
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
111 N Central St., Knoxville
|Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake
|$9.00
|Featured Dessert - Basque Cheesecake
|$6.00
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville
|Fried Cheesecake
|$5.95
JC Holdway Restaurant
501 Union Ave., Knoxville
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
Blue Cheesecake, Strawberries & Lemon Sherbet [gf]