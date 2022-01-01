Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Pizza Hoss image

 

Pizza Hoss

7664 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deep fried cheesecake$6.00
More about Pizza Hoss
Chivo Taqueria image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chivo Taqueria

314 S Gay St, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Tequila Lime Cheesecake$6.00
More about Chivo Taqueria
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

111 N Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (3564 reviews)
Takeout
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot
Consumer pic

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden

5130 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Caramel Cheesecake$9.00
Featured Dessert - Basque Cheesecake$6.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Bearden
Item pic

 

Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

823 Melrose Pl, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheesecake$5.95
More about Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
Nixon's Deli #11 image

SANDWICHES

Nixon's Deli #11

5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$3.99
More about Nixon's Deli #11
JC Holdway Restaurant image

 

JC Holdway Restaurant

501 Union Ave., Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.00
Blue Cheesecake, Strawberries & Lemon Sherbet [gf]
More about JC Holdway Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Featured Dessert - Basque Cheesecake$6.00
Salted Caramel Cheesecake$9.00
More about Nama Sushi Bar - Cedar Bluff

