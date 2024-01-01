Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheesesteak subs in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Cheesesteak Subs
Knoxville restaurants that serve cheesesteak subs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
Avg 4
(46 reviews)
Cheesesteak Sub
$11.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
6600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
No reviews yet
Bearden Hill Cheesesteak Wrap
$13.00
More about Bearden Hill Fieldhouse
