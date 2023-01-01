Cheesy bread in Knoxville
More about Abridged Beer Company - World Headquarters
Abridged Beer Company - World Headquarters
320 North Peters Road, Knoxville
|Jalapeño Cheesy Bread
|$12.00
Four cheese blend, garlic butter, pickled jalapenos, Italian herb blend. Served with ranch.
More about The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|Cheesy Bread
|$7.00
Our famous pizza dough rolled out, brushed with fresh minced garlic oil, topped with mozzarella cheese, dusted with fresh herbs, and served with a side of our slow cooked house made marinara.