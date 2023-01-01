Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Abridged Beer Company - World Headquarters

320 North Peters Road, Knoxville

Jalapeño Cheesy Bread$12.00
Four cheese blend, garlic butter, pickled jalapenos, Italian herb blend. Served with ranch.
PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Cheesy Bread$7.00
Our famous pizza dough rolled out, brushed with fresh minced garlic oil, topped with mozzarella cheese, dusted with fresh herbs, and served with a side of our slow cooked house made marinara.
