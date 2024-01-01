Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
Item pic

 

Chop House - Fountain City

4870 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
large salad with homemade caesar dressing
More about Chop House - Fountain City
Item pic

 

Chop House - Knoxville

9700 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
large salad with homemade caesar dressing
More about Chop House - Knoxville
Item pic

 

Connors Steak and Seafood - Turkey Creek

10915 Turkey Drive, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Chilled & sliced grilled chicken atop romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan and homemade Caesar dressing
More about Connors Steak and Seafood - Turkey Creek

