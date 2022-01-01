Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Aroma Indian Kitchen image

TAPAS

Aroma Indian Kitchen

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Haakka Noodles$8.00
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Noodles$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Mossy Creek oyster mushrooms, Napa cabbage, onions, basil, udon noodles, aromatic Thai chicken broth. Garnished w/ scallion, cilantro, chili oil, coconut cream, lime
(M, can be GF if substituting Glass Noodles)
More about Kaizen

