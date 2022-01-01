Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kale Salad$11.50
Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Steamboat Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES

Steamboat Sandwiches

2423 N. Central St., Knoxville

Avg 4.9 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chicken Salad$5.89
Build your own! Choose your toppings!
Whole Chicken Salad$10.99
Build your own! Choose your toppings!
More about Steamboat Sandwiches
Duncan Cafe image

 

Duncan Cafe

710 Locust St., Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken salad Sub$7.99
Fried Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken Salad$6.50
More about Duncan Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Its All So Yummy Cafe

124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
Chicken Salad Small 8oz$6.50
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Salad$10.49
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
Chicken Cobb Salad$11.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Kale Salad$11.50
Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Kitchen

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salad
More about The Pizza Kitchen
Horn of Plenty image

 

Horn of Plenty

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about Horn of Plenty
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad$12.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
Nixon's Deli #11 image

SANDWICHES

Nixon's Deli #11

5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Hoagie
Traditional Chicken Salad (no nuts or fruit.) Choosing "Steamed" will warm the bread, cheese, & any toppings. Chicken Salad will not be warmed.
More about Nixon's Deli #11
The Tomato Head image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Tomato Head

7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Scoop of Chicken Salad$4.50
More about The Tomato Head
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scoop of Chicken Salad$4.50
Large Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
HOUSE MADE CHICKEN SALAD ∙ LETTUCE ∙ TOMATO (CONTAINS NUTS)
More about The Tomato Head
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse

