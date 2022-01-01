Chicken salad in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Chicken Kale Salad
|$11.50
Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about Steamboat Sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Steamboat Sandwiches
2423 N. Central St., Knoxville
|Half Chicken Salad
|$5.89
Build your own! Choose your toppings!
|Whole Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Build your own! Choose your toppings!
More about Duncan Cafe
Duncan Cafe
710 Locust St., Knoxville
|Chicken salad Sub
|$7.99
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Chicken Salad
|$6.50
More about Its All So Yummy Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Its All So Yummy Cafe
124 S Peters Rd, Knoxville
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad Small 8oz
|$6.50
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.49
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.49
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.49
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Chicken Kale Salad
|$11.50
Fresh chopped kale with a mix of diced red onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and crispy bacon tossed in our homemade balsamic vinaigrette and topped with a scoop of our mild Cajun chicken salad
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about The Pizza Kitchen
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Kitchen
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville
|Thai Chicken Salad
More about Casa Don Gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$12.00
More about Nixon's Deli #11
SANDWICHES
Nixon's Deli #11
5716 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Chicken Salad Hoagie
Traditional Chicken Salad (no nuts or fruit.) Choosing "Steamed" will warm the bread, cheese, & any toppings. Chicken Salad will not be warmed.
More about The Tomato Head
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Tomato Head
7240 KINGSTON PIKE, Knoxville
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$4.50
More about The Tomato Head
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Head
12 Market Sq, Knoxville
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$4.50
|Large Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
HOUSE MADE CHICKEN SALAD ∙ LETTUCE ∙ TOMATO (CONTAINS NUTS)