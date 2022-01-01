Chicken salad sandwiches in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.49
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about The Tomato Head
PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tomato Head
12 Market Sq, Knoxville
|Large Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
HOUSE MADE CHICKEN SALAD ∙ LETTUCE ∙ TOMATO (CONTAINS NUTS)