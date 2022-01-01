Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Big Kahuna Wings - West Town

7804 Montvue Ctr Way, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Gondolier Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gondolier Italian Restaurant

7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.49
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant
Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut image

 

Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut

12828 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Shredded grilled chicken seasoned with our mild Cajun rub and blended with mayonnaise, celery, carrots and cabbage and presented on a warm ciabatta roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes
More about Big Kahuna Wings - Farragut
Horn of Plenty image

 

Horn of Plenty

9132 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about Horn of Plenty
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tomato Head

12 Market Sq, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (2537 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
HOUSE MADE CHICKEN SALAD ∙ LETTUCE ∙ TOMATO (CONTAINS NUTS)
More about The Tomato Head
Tennessee Taphouse image

 

Tennessee Taphouse

350 N Peters Rd, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.50
More about Tennessee Taphouse

