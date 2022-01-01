Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken soup

Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
Aroma Indian Kitchen image

TAPAS

Aroma Indian Kitchen

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup$5.00
Our signature Chicken soup cooked with home made chicken stock and spices
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Paneer Tikka

Cappuccino

Flan

Lassi

Wedge Salad

Chicken Biryani

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston