Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Knoxville
/
Knoxville
/
Chicken Soup
Knoxville restaurants that serve chicken soup
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
Avg 4.6
(1742 reviews)
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$6.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
TAPAS
Aroma Indian Kitchen
138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville
Avg 4.4
(262 reviews)
Chicken Soup
$5.00
Our signature Chicken soup cooked with home made chicken stock and spices
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville
Paneer Tikka
Cappuccino
Flan
Lassi
Wedge Salad
Chicken Biryani
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Turkey Burgers
More near Knoxville to explore
Pigeon Forge
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Maryville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Townsend
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Alcoa
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Kodak
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Morristown
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston